Techmediabreaks Avadain Inc. Crowdfunding Capital Raise Reaches $3M, Earns Top 1.1% Status

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Avadain, a pioneering U.S.-based graphene technology company, has surpassed $3 million in its equity crowdfunding capital raise on Netcapital. According to the announcement, that success puts the campaign in the top 1.1% of regulation crowdfunding campaigns of all time. Avadain licenses its graphene-flake manufacturing technology to an array of chemical companies and advanced materials manufacturers. According to the announcement, the company is expected to“produce tons of large, thin and nearly defect-free graphene flakes to meet the exploding demand from a wide range of industries for high-quality graphene.” The lightest, strongest and most electrically and thermally conductive material available, graphene has been called a“miracle material” that has potential to transform thousands of products. Technology futurist and legendary stock picker George Gilder believes that graphene will have an $11.5 trillion impact, saying that the material“will transform the planet and mint hundreds of new millionaires.” In his newsletter,“Gilder's Private Reserve,” Gilder has given Avadain a strong buy recommendation, stating that“you can't afford to miss” this graphene startup.“Even though crowdfunding is reportedly down a whopping 70% from January–July over the same period last year, achieving this milestone is an incredible vote of confidence in Avadain's green, globally patented technology to manufacture high-quality graphene flakes,” said Avadain CEO Brad Larschan in the press release.

About Avadain Inc.

Avadain is a Tennessee-based technology company with a globally patented technology to manufacture the type of graphene that industries are waiting for to enhance thousands of products. Avadain's breakthrough technology produces superior-quality graphene flakes at low cost using an ecofriendly process. Avadain's large, nearly defect-free flakes overcome the technical obstacles that have prevented graphene from becoming the supermaterial of the 21st century.

