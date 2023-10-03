Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Reports Change In Leadership

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a global consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with more than 20,000 points of distribution, announced changes in leadership. According to the announcement, Hussein Rakine has officially resigned from his role as director at Flora Growth; however, he will continue to serve as a special advisor.

In the announcement, the company noted that it plans to launch its medical cannabis line, JUSTthc, in Germany; the new brand is an addition to existing Europe-based product lines JUST and Vessel. The company noted that Rakine will offer strategic counsel as he works closely with Flora's executive team to identify opportunities for new product launches and development.“I would like to thank Mr. Rakine for his contributions to Flora,” said Flora Growth CEO Clifford Starke in the press release.“Mr. Rakine is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of Just Brands LLC - the backbone of our business in the United States. As our operations mature, it is natural for the founder to transition, and I am pleased that Mr. Rakine will continue to serve as a special advisor to the company.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a global consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world.

