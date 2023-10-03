Egypt's Sisi Announces Running For Upcoming Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi announced on Monday that he will run for the upcoming presidential election slated for December this year.

Sisi made the remarks while speaking at the three-day Story of the Homeland conference that ends on Monday in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

“Just as I responded to the call of the Egyptians before, today I respond to their call once again, and I announce that I'm determined to nominate myself for a new presidential term,” Sisi announced.

“I call on Egyptians to participate in the elections to choose the country's president,” he said.

The election will take place in Egypt on Dec. 10-12, while Egyptians living abroad will cast their votes on Dec. 1-3.

Sisi won his first presidential elections in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. In 2019, constitutional amendments stretched the presidential term to six years from four and exceptionally allowed Sisi to run for a third term. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author