North Field Expansion Project To Significantly Enhance Qatar's Revenues: Al-Kaabi

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The multi-billion dollar North Field Expansion project will have "short and long-term impacts" that will be reflected across all sectors of the Qatari economy and will significantly enhance the country's revenues, said HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi.

Addressing dignitaries and invited guests at the project's ground-breaking ceremony at Ras Laffan Tuesday, al-Kaabi said the pioneering expansion aims to raise Qatar's annual production capacity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 77mn tonnes per year to 126MTPY by 2026.

“It is worth noting that this project is the largest in the history of the gas industry and the world's best in terms of the carbon footprint.

“This project is a quantum leap in our country's leadership in the field of energy, and an embodiment of our goals towards optimal investment in our natural resources and our commitment to providing the world with a cleaner source of energy over many decades,” al-Kaabi noted.

The project includes six mega trains, each with a production capacity of eight million tons per annum of LNG, four of which are in the North Field East expansion project, and two in the North Field South expansion project.

This major expansion, al-Kaabi said will add 48mn tons per year to the global LNG supplies. It comes at a crucial time, as natural gas occupies a pivotal position in the energy mix in a world facing geopolitical turbulence and is in dire need of clean energy sources that are in line with the global environmental goals.

In addition to LNG, the project will produce 6,500 tons per day of ethane gas, which will be used as feedstock in the local petrochemical industries.

The project will also produce about 200,000 barrels per day of liquefied petroleum gas (propane and butane), and about 450,000 barrels per day of condensates, in addition to large quantities of helium gas and sulfur.

“There is no doubt that these additional quantities of natural gas are of great importance as they will play a prominent role in enhancing energy security, supporting a practical and realistic energy transition, and ensuring fair and equitable access to cleaner energy for a sustainable growth and a better future for all.”

He noted,“On this occasion, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our partners, to the working teams of QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG, and to the contractors working to implement this project, in which more than 60,000 workers are expected to participate during peak construction and more than 300mn working hours will be completed when the project is completed.

Minister Al-Kaabi concluded his remarks by thanking QatarEnergy's partners, and the working teams of Qatar Energy and QatarEnergy LNG, and the contractors working to implement this project with the highest quality and safety standards.

“I am honoured to extend ample thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, for honouring us with his presence and patronage of this celebration, and for his unlimited support and guidance to us in the energy sector.”

