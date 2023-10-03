West Bay Beach First In Doha To Have Accessibility Ramp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) West Bay Beach (WBB), a leading tourist destination owned by Qatar Tourism (QT), is the first beach in Doha to implement an accessibility ramp, catering to the needs of individuals with mobility challenges.

Designed in collaboration with experts in mobility, the ramp includes a structure that allows individuals using wheelchairs to navigate the sandy terrain and access the waterfront easily.

The initiative is part of the 'Inclusivity at WBB: Breaking Barriers, Embracing All' campaign by West Bay Beach which aims to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all visitors by eliminating physical barriers that limit access.

The addition of the accessibility ramp ensures that everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can now experience the joy of a beach visit.

In a press statement, Aysha al-Mulla, head of Tourism Investment Policy at QT, said:“At Qatar Tourism, we are committed to developing and implementing policies that ensure the highest standards of service and quality across our tourism offerings. We are proud that our very own West Bay Beach is the first in Qatar to implement initiatives that cater to individuals with mobility challenges, aligning with our vision to ensure the country's tourism sector is secure, enjoyable, and accessible for all.”

“WBB has always strived to create an inclusive space where everyone feels welcome and can fully enjoy their time at the beach,” said Aidana Saparbaeva, project manager of WBB.“We are delighted to be the first beach in Doha to implement an accessibility ramp, allowing individuals with mobility challenges to easily access the beach and experience its beauty. This is an important step towards a more inclusive society, and we hope it inspires other establishments.”

In addition to the accessibility ramp, WBB is investing in a range of enhancements, including dedicated parking spaces, accessible restroom facilities, and a team of trained professionals ready to offer assistance to individuals with disabilities.

QT is actively working towards becoming one of the first organisations in Qatar to attain ISO 21902:2021 certification, an international recognition on best practices that are implemented to promote accessible tourism.

To gain this, QT is engaged in various aspects including policy development, strategy formulation, infrastructure enhancement, product and service improvement, to ensure that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy the country's tourism offering.

To celebrate this milestone, WBB invites the community to experience the newly implemented accessibility ramp and enjoy the beach's serene ambiance. Whether visitors choose to relax by the shore, take a dip in the crystal-clear waters, or simply bask in the sun, they can now do so knowing that WBB is committed to breaking barriers and embracing all.

