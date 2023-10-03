Black & Veatch Chairman, CEO Mario Azar Named To United Way Of Greater Kansas City's Board

(MENAFN- 3BL) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., October 3 2023 /3BL/ – Black & Veatch Chairman and CEO Mario Azar has been named to United Way of Greater Kansas City 's governing board of trustees.

Azar's appointment furthers the longstanding collaboration with United Way by Black & Veatch, which in recent decades has contributed more than $28 million to the charitable aggregator.

“For more than a century, our company has focused as a critical infrastructure solutions provider on building a world of difference, and that begins with giving back to the communities in which we live and work,” said Azar, who also serves on United Way's governance committee.“United Way is fundamental to uplifting those in need by supporting thousands of community groups through the power of the collective, and that aligns with our culture of compassion.”

“Black & Veatch has a long tradition of consistently being among our most philanthropic corporate partners, and we are delighted to have this strong representation continue with the addition of Mario Azar to our board of trustees,” said Chris Rosson , president and CEO of United Way of Greater Kansas.“We are excited about the leadership he'll bring to our team and look forward to creating even more impact, together.”

Editor's Notes:



For more about the Black & Veatch Foundation's charitable giving, click here .

Black & Veatch's 2023 Sustainability Report highlights our commitment to the United Way and other charitable efforts.

Black & Veatch was the United Way of Kansas City's corporate spotlight in January. For a high-resolution image of Mario Azar, click here .

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on and on social media.

About United Way of Greater Kansas City

At United Way of Greater Kansas City, our mission is to inspire and enable a movement of Waymakers (what we call our change agents) to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every member of our community. We do this by mobilizing people and resources and investing them in the highest-impact nonprofits and programs addressing community need in all six counties, and by engineering smart, sustainable solutions both short- and long-term community challenges in collaboration with the public, private and philanthropic sectors. Every year, one in three Kansas Citians find help through the United Way, and we continue to develop new and innovative ways to connect residents to the services, support and resources they need.

