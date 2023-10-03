PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Around ₹8,000 Crores In Poll-Bound Telangana

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹8,000 crores in Telangana on Tuesday. Modi inaugurated the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of the NTPC Indian Railways is moving forward with the aim of 100 per cent electrification of all rail lines in the next few months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Telangana on Tuesday.

The PM also dedicated to the nation, rail projects including the new line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet and the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool laid the foundation stone of 20 critical care blocks (CCBs) under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission Modi also addressed a public meeting in Telangana's Nizamabad organised by the BJP. The inauguration event followed by PM Modi's road show witnessed huge crowds the rally in poll-bound Telangana PM Modi hit out at Congress and the Opposition INDIA bloc and said,“ Congress and arrogant INDIA alliance stopped the Women's Reservation Bill for the last 30 years. They didn't care about it”.

PM dedicated rail projects including the new Railway Line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet; and the electrification project between Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar - Kurnool. The 76 km long Manoharabad-Siddipet rail line will boost the socio-economic development of the region, especially in the districts of Medak and Siddipet electrification project between Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar - Kurnool will help in improving the average speed of trains and will lead to environment-friendly rail transport in the region Minister also flagged off the Siddipet - Secunderabad - Siddipet train service, benefiting the local rail commuters in the region on 'contribution' of the BJP in the creation of Telangana, PM Modi said,"A son from Gujarat Sardar Patel ensured liberation of erstwhile Hyderabad. Today another son of Gujarat (Modi) came for your prosperity".

“Telangana has talent everywhere. It made vaccine for COVID-19 and gave it to the world” PM Modi added.

The BJP leader and Prime Minister also accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana of looting central funds meant for the state's development.

