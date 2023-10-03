Vivek Ramaswamy Looking For A Nanny, Starting Salary Is ₹80 Lakhs: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is apparently looking for a nanny according to a report by Business Insider. The report stated that a job listing was posted on a staffing website that looks into the requirements of ultra-rich and wealthy families ad on the job website stated that the home offers abundant space for their two vibrant children ages 3.5 years old and 1 year old, fostering an environment of exploration, play, and learning. With designated play and learning zones, outdoor play areas, and a serene garden, the residence creates a casual, kid-centered, and enjoyable atmosphere Overview:The family is in search of a motivated and skilled ROTA Nanny with an educational background to become an integral part of their household. Collaborating closely with the Nanny team, this role involves managing the children's routines, providing engaging educational experiences, curating play areas, and maintaining a tidy environment. Given the family's dynamic lifestyle and frequent travel, adaptability, proactiveness, and an eagerness to embrace novel experiences are key attributes Overview:The family is in search of a motivated and skilled ROTA Nanny with an educational background to become an integral part of their household. Collaborating closely with the Nanny team, this role involves managing the children's routines, providing engaging educational experiences, curating play areas, and maintaining a tidy environment. Given the family's dynamic lifestyle and frequent travel, adaptability, proactiveness, and an eagerness to embrace novel experiences are key attributes Profile:The ideal candidate exhibits the following qualities and experiences:Flexibility and adaptability in a fast-paced, ever-evolving environmentAn energetic and adventurous personality to match the children's active lifestyleProven experience with gifted and energetic children, delivering stimulating educational activitiesA background in teaching, enabling the creation and execution of enriching educational experiencesMain Responsibilities:Collaborate with the Nanny team to establish a seamless daily routine for the childrenProvide engaging and educational activities tailored to each child's developmental stageAssist with meal preparation and etiquette, focusing on nutritious vegetarian optionsCurate play areas, toys, and clothing to foster a stimulating and organized environmentPack and unpack children's belongings for travelPosition Details:Schedule: Tuesday to Tuesday (7 days on, 7 days off)Vehicle ProvidedTravel is typically weekly via private air travelStart Date: September 1, 2023Hours Per Day/Days Per Week: 12-14 hours per day, 7 days a week with alternating weeksGross Salary Range: $100,000.00+ per yearPaid Sick/Personal Days: 7Health and Wellness Stipend (tax-free)Nanny must sign an NDA; Relocation package and retention bonus provided

