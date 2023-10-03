Govt Dubs National Liberation Front Of Tripura, All Tripura Tiger Force 'Unlawful Associations' Under UAPA

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Central government has banned two Tripura-based organisations and all its factions under the stringent UAPA law. The National Liberation Front of Tripura and the All Tripura Tiger Force will now be considered 'unlawful organisations'. The two groups as well as its 'factions, wings and front organisations' have been banned for a period of five years.
The Central government opined that the two organisations had been 'engaging in subversive and violent activities' and spreading terror and violence among the populace in order to achieve its objectives. It also said that the NLFT and ATTF was maintaining close nexus with other unlawful associations in the region and killing civilians and police personnel.(With inputs from agencies)
