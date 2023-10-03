India Can Grow 1% Faster With More Women In Labour Force, Says WB India Director

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Ensuring women comprise 50% of the labour force could be the best way for India to increase its its GDP growth rate by 1% and touch the 8% growth it needs to become a $5 trillion economy by 2030, World Bank India director Auguste Tano Kouame said in an exclusive interview with Mint, adding however that the global environment is not conducive to its ambitions.
