India Tells OPEC It Must Be Sensitive To Needs Of Oil Consuming Nations

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: With oil prices on the boil, union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri has asked the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to be sensitive to the needs of oil-consuming nations and curb output cuts. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Puri said he discussed the global energy scenario during his meeting with OPEC secretary general Haitham Al Ghais on Tuesday.

