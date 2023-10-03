Asia's Best Bars 2023: 5 Bars That Topped The List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The highly anticipated list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023 was revealed at an electric awards ceremony held at Rosewood Hong Kong.

5 bars that topped the list

COA in Hong Kong has been named Asia's finest bar for 2023 for the third year in a row.

Singapore's Jigger & Pony bar stands second on the list and is famous for its cool, relaxed hangout offering classic craft cocktails and many whiskies.

BKK Social Club in Bangkok is ranked in the third spot and is located in the Four Seasons at Chao Phraya River.



The Benfiddich bar in Tokyo holds the fourth among Asia's best bars but is termed as the best bar in Japan in 2023.



Seoul's Zest bar climbed to fifth after being ranked 43rd in last year's ranking, Zest is the winner of the Nikka Highest Climber Award, as well as The Best Bar in Korea 2023.

