(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nightingale to Robin are 7 birds with unique calls, from the melodious Robin to the mimicry of the Mockingbird, showcasing the diversity of avian vocalizations
The American Robin is known for its melodious and cheerful song. It consists of a series of clear, flute-like phrases that often begin with a few sharp "cheer-up, cheerily" notes
The Northern Mockingbird is famous for its remarkable ability to mimic the sounds of other birds. They create a repertoire of songs, incorporating chirps, whistles
The Common Nightingale is renowned for its which is rich and melodious note. It involves a rapid succession of whistles, trills, and gurgling notes, often sung during the night
gets its name from its distinctive call, which sounds like it's saying "whip-poor-will." This call is repeated over and over, typically in the evening and at night
The Common Loon produces eerie, haunting calls. Their calls include a series of wails, yodels, and tremolos that are often used for territorial communication
Is known for its simple but distinctive two-note call, which sounds like "cuck-oo." This call is often associated with the arrival of spring in many parts of Europe
Blue Jays have a wide range of vocalizations, including their loud and raucous "jay" calls. These calls are often used to alert other jays about potential threats like predators
