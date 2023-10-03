(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The romantic comedy film 'Jab We Met' was a huge hit and there were rumors about the sequel of the film to which director Imtiaz Ali responded.



'Jab We Met 2' in making? Imtiaz Ali responds

Released in 2007, 'Jab We Met' is one of the most loved films of Bollywood

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is said to be the best of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's careers.



There were speculations about the sequel to the film and while fans were excited for the same, Imtiaz addressed the topic.



Imtiaz decided to clear the air and said, "No it's not happening".

“I don't have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. I've heard and read articles. Nobody asked me before publishing them, so I don't know what to say. But let's see what happens.”



Now this has upset fans as they were willing to see the ex-couple share the screen ones again.