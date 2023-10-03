7 Effects Of Quitting Refined Sugar For A Week

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Giving up refined sugar for a week can have several positive effects on your body and overall well-being. Here are 7 things that may happen

Giving up refined sugar for a week can have several positive effects on your body and overall well-being. Here are 7 things that may happen

Quitting sugar for a week can reduce cravings for it by cutting the cycle of sugar addiction.

Avoiding refined sugar for a week can improve taste sensitivity to more subtle flavours. So after a week you may find that you enjoy food flavours more.

Sugar is a high calorie food substance, so quitting it for a week can lead to short term weight loss.

Excessive sugar can mess up our mood. Avoiding it can contribute to good mood.

Sugar can also mess up with gut bacteria that helps in digestion. So cutting it out for a week may improve digestion.

Refined sugar can cause acne and pimples. Quitting it may lead to clearer and healthier skin.

When you quit refined sugar for a week your blood sugar will become more stable, leading to fewer energy spikes and more mental focus.