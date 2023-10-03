ODI World Cup 2023: Ajay Jadeja Appointed As Afghanistan's Mentor For The Mega Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has unveiled former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja as the mentor for the Afghanistan national team during the upcoming World Cup. A seasoned cricketer, Jadeja boasts a remarkable track record, having represented India in three World Cup tournaments (1992, 1996, 1999) and participated in 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during his illustrious career. His batting prowess has left an indelible mark, amassing 5359 runs at an impressive average of 37.47, including six centuries and thirty fifties in the ODI format.

Jadeja's role as mentor is crucial as he undertakes the responsibility of guiding Afghanistan's talented squad towards a more successful World Cup campaign. The team is determined to improve upon its winless performance from four years ago, and their journey begins with an eagerly anticipated clash against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7. Under the mentorship of a seasoned veteran like Jadeja, Afghanistan's aspirations for a successful World Cup campaign receive a significant boost.

