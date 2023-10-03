Eleanor's Café: The Sizzle In Glenville Towne Center's Culinary Lineup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anna CarleyCLEVELAND , OH, USA , October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Glenville Towne Center , a vibrant commercial property nestled in the heart of Cleveland. The property's owners, CRE-PRO LLC and Infinite Equity Capital LLC, are pleased to announce the center's newest tenant, Eleanor's Café , located at 10509 St Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44108.Eleanor's Café is set to become a culinary gem in the Glenville community, offering a delightful dining experience from breakfast to dinner. This is a minority owned restaurant renowned for its consistently delicious dishes, generous portions, and budget-friendly prices. Eleanor's Café is poised to win over the palates of both locals and visitors.Among its standout offerings, Eleanor's Café serves perfectly seasoned fish paired with the creamiest mac and cheese, creating an unforgettable dining experience. Beyond the delectable menu, the café exudes a warm and inviting ambiance, making it a favored gathering spot for friends and families.Glenville Towne Center is not only celebrating this exciting addition but also opening its doors to businesses looking to join this thriving commercial hub. Currently, the center offers three vacant retail spaces 1,500 sq. ft., 1,216 sq. ft., and 900 sq. ft. in size. For entrepreneurs seeking flexible and accommodating spaces, the 1,500 sq. ft. and 1,216 sq. ft. spaces can be seamlessly combined due to their convenient proximity. These spaces are meticulously maintained and can be tailored to meet the unique requirements of diverse enterprises. The spaces have a single-story layout with no slabs overhead and clearing heights of 13.5 feet to bar joists.Lease rates are open to negotiation, and qualified lessees may benefit from a rent-free initiation period. Anna Carley , Managing Director of Acquisitions at Infinite Equity Capital, LLC, shared her excitement about this partnership, stating, "Eleanor's Café perfectly aligns with our mission to invest in properties that enhance and enrich their communities. We are delighted to welcome them to Glenville Towne Center and look forward to collaborating with them." Glenville Towne Center is steadfast in its commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse business community, offering prime locations for enterprises to flourish.For leasing inquiries, please contact:Lana at (561) 510-0296; Email: .To experience the culinary delights of Eleanor's Café and explore the opportunities at Glenville Towne Center, visit 10509 St Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44108.Please note that all details provided are subject to change and should be verified through the property management.

