Epoch Announces Promotion Of Kevin Mackey To President

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES , October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Epoch Concepts , LLC, today announced the promotion of Epoch's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Kevin Mackey, to President of the Company effective October 1, 2023.“I'm excited to see Kevin step into the role of company President and execute at an even more strategic level,” says Epoch CEO and Founder Marcus Smiley.“With Kevin at the helm of our solution sales team, our company has experienced significant growth over the last several years. In his new position, Kevin is responsible for orchestrating business units to achieve the strategic goals set for the company. I look forward to watching Kevin continue to excel as a trusted leader at Epoch.”“It has been a privilege to lead sales strategy, streamline processes, and lead Epoch Concepts in financial growth,” says Mackey.“As President, I will be leading our exceptional Operations, Marketing, and Sales teams. I'm thrilled to continue together on this Epoch journey to deliver excellence for our customers.”Mackey brings more than three decades of experience working for leading IT-solutions providers. During his time as Epoch's CRO, Mackey helped shape the solution sales organization, streamline internal processes, and created additional revenue streams to drive continued growth. Mackey's prior experience includes managing sales positions for the Air Force, Missile Defense Agency, NATO, and ADIC (now Quantum). Mackey holds a Master's in Computer Science Systems with a core in Artificial Intelligence and a Minor in Physics from the University of North Texas.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller (VAR) serving the government, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more-to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Epoch Concepts is also a proud NAICS-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB ). Learn more at .

