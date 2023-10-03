'Need To Update My Avatar': Mark Zuckerberg Shares Selfie With Bruises On His Face; See Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram and shared a selfie which shows a swollen face with multiple bruises under the eyes and on the nose.

Explaining how he was injured, the

Meta CEO wrote that it happened when sparring -- a training common in combat sports -- got out of hand.

Explaining his injury, Mark wrote in the caption,“Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar.”



The reason behind Mark Zuckerberg's fatal bruises and injuries is martial arts. The Meta CEO was left with bruises and injuries while practicing combat sports such as MMA and jiu-jitsu.

He began practicing martial arts since COVID-19 began in 2020. Mark Zuckerberg took classes to learn MMA and jiu-jitsu.

However, it seems that the constant practice has taken a toll on the 39-year-old. His latest Instagram post reveals a swollen face, with multiple bruises under the eyes and on the nose. Recently, Mark Zuckerberg also challenged Elon Musk for a one-on-one combat sports fight.

Lex Fridman, Mark Zuckerberg's training partner in jiu-jitsu has shared multiple photos and videos of the billionaire showcasing the journey to the audiences. Mark Zuckerberg revealed that he may need to update his avatar after the recent injuries. This could mean that the Meta CEO will take some time off his combat sports practice session.



Meanwhile, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Mark Zuckerberg will soon initiate a $14 per month subscription fee for Instagram users. This comes as the EU has passed stricter data privacy laws which Meta and many other social media companies will have to comply with the laws to continue their operations in the European Union.

The stricter laws prohibit Meta from using users' data for personalized ads which will eventually affect the operations of social media apps. Instagram could introduce a monthly subscription fee for every user in the EU to viably continue its operations in the Eurozone.