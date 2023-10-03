Blue Light And Your Eyes: Understanding The Impact And 6 Ways To Protect Your Vision

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Blue light is one of the high energy short wavelength

light in the visible light spectrum. Natural objects like sun and artificial objects like phone screens both emit this light. Prolonged exposure to blue light is said to cause harm to eyes. While blue light from digital screens can cause dry eyes, eye fatigue, blurred vision, sleep disturbance etc., in the long run it can even cause retinal damage.

In this digital age we cannot absolutely avoid blue light,

but we can take steps to mitigate its effects and protect our eyes. Here are 6 ways to protect yourself from negative effects of blue light:

1. Blue Light Filters: Most digital devices these days comes with blue light filter settings, that lets you reduce the amount of blue light emitted. Turn on these settings to protect yiur eyes.

2. Blue Cut Glasses: Consider wearing glasses that are designed to block blue light to a certain amount.

3. Take Regular Breaks: Avoid sitting in front of phone/laptop/computer screens for too long. During work hours take regular breaks to provide rest to your eyes.

4. Screen Brightness: As blue light from screens can disrupt sleep- wake quality, consider avoiding screens before bedtime or reduce the brightness.

5. Warm Lights: Use softer and warmer lights in your home rather than harsh LED lighting. Warm light creates more comfortable environment for your eyes.

6. Use Screen Protectors: There are screen protectors available in the market that can be attached to phone or laptop screens. They help in reducing the intensity of blue light.

Thus, in an era where screens are an integral part of daily life, safeguarding your eyes from the potential harm of blue light is essential. By adopting these protective measures, you can reduce eye strain, improve sleep quality, and ensure your long-term eye health. Embrace these practices to enjoy the benefits of modern technology without compromising your vision.

