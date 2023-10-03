Earth to Mars: 8 planets and one SHOCKING fact on each

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth to Mars are 8 planets and one SHOCKING fact on each: Mercury's extreme temperature swings, Venus's thick toxic atmosphere, Earth's unique biodiversity, Mars's colossal volcano, Jupiter's powerful magnetic field, Saturn's delicate ring particles, Uranus's sideways rotation, Neptune's blue hue, and Pluto's dwarf planet status

Despite its scorching daytime temperatures, Mercury experiences incredibly cold nights, with temperatures dropping to around -179 degress, no atmosphere to trap heat

Venus has an extremely thick and toxic atmosphere primarily composed of carbon dioxide, with clouds of sulfuric acid. The surface pressure on Venus is 92 times greater than Earth's

Earth is the only known planet to support life. It has a remarkable diversity of ecosystems and is home to an estimated 8.7 million species, but many of them remain undiscovered

Mars has the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons, height of approximately 69,841 feet (21.287 kilometers), making it almost three times taller than Mount Everest

Jupiter, has a powerful magnetic field that is 20,000 times stronger than Earth's. This magnetic field traps charged particles, creating intense radiation belts around the planet

Saturn's beautiful rings are composed of many tiny ice and rock particles. Despite their stunning appearance, the rings are incredibly thin, with a thickness of only about 30 feet

Uranus rotates on its side.

This unique tilt causes extreme seasons on the planet, with each pole experiencing 42 years of sunlight followed by 42 years of darkness

Neptune's atmosphere contains a striking blue color due to the presence of methane, which absorbs red light and reflects blue light

Pluto has a highly elliptical orbit and an eccentric orbit, which sometimes brings it closer to the Sun than Neptune