Saba Azad On Being Trolled For Dating Hrithik Roshan: "Why Are You Waiting For My Blood?"

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian actress, theatre director, and musician Saba Azad has often created headlines whenever she is seen hanging out with actor Hrithik Roshan. The 37-year-old is said to be dating the 49-year-old actor and although the two never open up about their relationship, it is quite evident through their Instagram posts. Recently, in an interview, Saba talked about the criticism she faced when her relationship with Hrithik became public.



She said that everyone who knows her knows that she is a very private person and that she rarely leaves the house since she enjoys staying at home. As a result, it was first incredibly intimidating. It was terrifying.



She expressed that she felt exposed like she had never felt before. However, when one recognizes and sympathizes with the fact that, while she may not relate to paparazzi culture, the person snapping the photograph is doing his job. There is a market segment that is interested in other people's lives and the paps are occupying that place. She said, "I'm here and doing my job."



About the hate she received post her relationship with Hrithik became public, Saba said that it took her a long time to get to the point where she treated everyone else as white noise because hatred is palpable. She also stated that it hits when she is not composed of stone and it makes her feel like sh*t. Some days you wake up wondering, 'What did I do to anyone?' 'What have I done to you?' 'I live my life, you live yours,' she says, 'why are you waiting for my blood?' But you realize at some point that you are not responsible for how people think and what they project onto you are what they are going through. It has absolutely nothing to do with you. Peace reigns once you realize that."





Before dating Hrithik, Saba was in a live-in relationship with Imaad Shah. The two were together from 2013 to 2020.

Meanwhile, On December 20, 2000, Hrithik and Sussanne Khan married in a private ceremony in Bangalore. They have two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and after 14 years of marriage, the couple filed for a divorce.



On the work front, Saba was seen in Amazon Mini TV's web series 'Who's your Gynac'.

