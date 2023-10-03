Kerala Rain Update: Holiday Declared For All Educational Institutions In Thiruvananthapuram Tomorrow

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Due to incessant rainfall, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in the capital city on Wednesday (Oct 4). District collector Geromic George said in a release that the holiday will also apply to professional colleges and Kendriya Vidyalaya. The physical examination and fitness test for the position of Assistant Prison Officer in the Jail Department, which was supposed to take place on October 4 and 5

has been postponed. The new date will be declared later.

No changes are made to exams in other districts. Additionally, other PSC examinations will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram on October 4 and 5, according to the schedule.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram today.



Due to days of continuous, severe rainfall, 23 houses, in six taluks of the Thiruvananthapuram district, partially collapsed. Since September 29, 11 homes in Nedumangad Taluk have suffered damage as a result of relentless rainfall. Four homes each in the taluks of Chirayinkeezhu, Varkala, and Kattakada also

suffered some damage.

