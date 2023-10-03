ODI World Cup 2023: ICC Names Legendary Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar As 'Global Ambassador'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The ICC has appointed cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as the 'Global Ambassador' for the men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which is set to commence in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Tendulkar, a six-time participant in 50-over World Cups during his illustrious career, will have the honour of walking out with the World Cup trophy before the opening match featuring England and New Zealand, symbolizing the official opening of the tournament.

"From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup in 2011 is the proudest moment of my cricketing journey," Tendulkar was quoted as saying in a press release.

"With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the World Cup here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament. Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level."

The upcoming World Cup, which is anticipated to be the largest ever, will feature a diverse group of ICC ambassadors, including cricket legends such as West Indies' Vivian Richards, South Africa's AB de Villiers, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Australia's Aaron Finch, Sri Lanka's spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan, New Zealand's Ross Taylor, India's Suresh Raina, former captain Mithali Raj, and Pakistan's all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Marketing & Communications, said: "It's a real honour to have Sachin as our Global Ambassador as we celebrate the one-day game and get set for what we know is going to be the biggest Men's Cricket World Cup ever.



"He is joined by nine fellow legends of the game who will bring the fans closer to the action and we can't wait for it all to begin."

