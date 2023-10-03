EXP Announces New Northern Ontario Engineering Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH BAY, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, has announced the establishment of a new Northern Ontario Engineering sector.



The new sector will be led by EXP's Vice President, Northern Ontario Kevin McKay. In his promoted role as sector leader, Kevin will be responsible for engineering services on critical infrastructure projects throughout Northern Ontario. Kevin will use EXP's global footprint to nurture client relationships, promote growth, recruit talent and foster EXP's inclusive culture.

Kevin's promotion comes amid robust infrastructure projects in Northern Ontario.“EXP is proud of its reputation for organic growth. As we continue to expand our presence across North America, we are committed to hiring and promoting team members who are client-focused, results-driven and embody EXP's core values. Kevin's familiarity with Northern Ontario and his exceptional leadership skills will allow EXP to support clients and communities to reach their desired outcomes,” said EXP's President and COO Mark Dvorak.

Kevin brings over 25 years of experience in strategy, planning and execution of engineering and construction projects. Throughout his career, he has been influential on transportation, building, building science, mining, water and energy projects, including the City of North Bay's John Street Bridge Replacement, the Dufferin Aggregates' Flamboro Quarry Expansion and the Municipality of Callander's Wharf Rehabilitation. He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Laurentian University and is a member of Professional Engineers Ontario.

EXP's growth has led to the creation of an international sector, mining sector and extension of its science and technology expertise throughout North America. To continue its rapid growth across Canada, EXP will also expand its transportation market with the upcoming promotion of Vice President, Transportation, Central Canada Magdy Saaman to Sector Leader in FY25.

