Liqueur Market Worth US$ 137.8 Billion 2029 With A CAGR Of 3.7 %- By PMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covina, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liqueur an alcoholic beverage flavored with fruits, herbs, flowers, spices, creams and nuts that are combined with distilled spirits. It contains more amount of sugar and are used as flavoring agent in cocktail while, Amaretto, Bailey's, Disaronno, Curacao are some examples of liqueur.

Growing urban population coupled with increased economic status and increased demand for premium products across globe have become major contribution in target market growth social acceptance for consumption of alcohol in some culture and growing demand for beverages with low alcohol content among individuals are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global Liqueur market over the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample of this Research Report for more Insights:

Scope:

The liqueur market is a global market that includes a wide variety of alcoholic beverages that are typically flavored with fruits, herbs, spices, or other natural ingredients. Liqueurs are often used in cocktails and mixed drinks, but they can also be enjoyed on their own.

The liqueur market can be segmented by type, brand and geography.

Segmentation by Type

The liqueur market can be segmented by type as follows:

These liqueurs are made with a base of cream or milk and are typically flavored with vanilla, coffee, or chocolate.These liqueurs are made with a base of fruit juice or distillate and are typically flavored with citrus fruits, berries, or tropical fruits.These liqueurs are made with a base of coffee and are typically flavored with vanilla, chocolate, or caramel.These liqueurs are made with a base of herbs and spices, such as mint, ginger, or cinnamon.This category includes a variety of liqueurs that do not fit neatly into the other categories, such as amaretto, triple sec, and schnapps.

Segmentation by Brand

Some of the leading brands in the liqueur market include:



Bacardi

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

Brown-Forman

Beam Suntory

Gruppo Campari

William Grant & Sons

Gruppo Montenegro

Jägermeister

Belvedere

Luxco Sazerac

Segmentation by Geography

The liqueur market can be segmented by geography as follows:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Some of the key trends driving the growth of the liqueur market include:



Increasing demand for premium and craft liqueurs

Growing popularity of cocktails and mixed drinks

Rising disposable incomes in developing countries Increasing awareness of the health benefits of certain liqueurs, such as those made with herbs and spices

Market Challenges

Some of the key challenges facing the liqueur market include:



Competition from other alcoholic beverages, such as beer, wine, and spirits

Strict government regulations on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages Health concerns associated with alcohol consumption

Key Highlights:

In September 2022, Diageo acquired the Australian premium cold brew coffee liqueur, Mr. Black which has become the leading premium-priced coffee liqueur in U.S. This acquisition will strengthen the Diageo's position in Liqueur market.

Get a Free PDF of this Research Report for more Insights:

Market Outlook

The liqueur market is expected to reach USD 150 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by increasing demand for premium and craft liqueurs, the growing popularity of cocktails and mixed drinks, and rising disposable incomes in developing countries.

Analyst View:

Rising young-adult population worldwide and increased consumption of high quality liqueurs has become a leading factor in target market growth. Presence of major players and innovative packaging plays a vital role in attracting the consumers is expected to create lucrative opportunity in the Liqueur market.

Competitive Players:

The prominent player operating in the global liqueur market includes



Bacardi Limited,

Beam Suntory Inc.,

Brown-Forman Corporation,

Diageo Plc,

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.,

Girolamo Luxardo S.p.A,

Lucas Bols B.V.,

Mast-Jägermeister SE,

Pernod Ricard SA, Remy Cointreau SA.

Conclusion

The liqueur market is a large and growing market with a wide variety of products to choose from. The market is being driven by a number of factors, including increasing demand for premium and craft liqueurs, the growing popularity of cocktails and mixed drinks, and rising disposable incomes in developing countries.

Related Reports:



U.S Whiskey Market - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

U.S Vodka Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029 Vodka Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Blog:

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube



Sea Salt Caramel Market

Sorbet Market

Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternatives Market

Overnight Oats Market

Pink Himalayan Salt Market

Cheese Wrap Market

Smart Food Market

Chocolate Confectionery Market

Sugar Substitutes Market

Plant Based Meat Market

Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market

Sports Drink Market

Functional Water Market

Specialty Fats and Oils Market

Emulsifiers Market

Sake Market

Pisco Market

Vanilla Beans and Extract Market

Swine Feed Market Molasses Extracts Market





Tags Liqueur Market trends Liqueur Market outlook Liqueur Market research Liqueur Market Liqueur Market overview Related Links