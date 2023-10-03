Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen Returns To Rio Grande Park February 23-24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LINEUP TO FEATURE PERFORMANCES FROM THE CHAINSMOKERS, DAVID GUETTA, KYGO, LABRINTH, DRAMA, AND HARRY HUDSON



ASPEN, Colo., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global superstars The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Kygo, Labrinth, Drama, and Harry Hudson are set to take the stage at the second annual Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen. The one-of-a-kind, intimate festival experience co-produced by Palm Tree Crew, Belly Up Aspen, and C3 Presents will take place February 23-24, 2024 at Rio Grande Park located in downtown Aspen. Presale tickets will be available Thursday, October 5 at 10 a.m. MT at .

In 2022, Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen debuted with superstar headliners Kygo and Jack White. The mission was to show that paradise can be found anywhere in the world, at any time of the year. Here, among breathtaking mountains and in an internationally renowned ski destination, Palm Tree Music Festival curated a winter haven replete with world-class food and beverage offerings and world-renowned entertainment. Previously, Palm Tree Music Festival has had incredible success with events in The Hamptons, Dana Point, Egypt and Australia.

"I am so excited to bring Palm Tree Festival back to Aspen for its second year,” said Kygo.“We are building something special in the city of Aspen and I can't wait to continue year after year!"

“We made history last year launching the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen during the peak of winter season,” said Myles Shear.“Now, here we are a second time, and we are stoked to bring this event back to downtown Aspen.”

“We are proud and humbled by the incredible feedback and support we received from the inaugural festival,” said David and Danny Goldberg of Belly Up Aspen. “We are grateful to be working alongside our partners C3 Presents and Palm Tree Crew and are thrilled to bring this incredible event back to Aspen in 2024.”

Palm Tree Music Festival will feature an incredible lineup of performances, luxury VIP experiences and more. Returning to Aspen with Palm Tree Music Festival is Tequila Don Julio as the presenting spirits partner to serve up premium craft cocktails to celebrate with your crew.

Two-day and single day VIP, GA + and GA Presale Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 5 at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 6 at 10 a.m. MT, provided tickets are still available. GA ticket prices start at $240 for single day and $350 for a weekend pass; VIP tickets are $625 for a single day and $985 for a weekend pass. Fans can purchase tickets here .

GA Tickets grant access to the standing room only section closest the stage alongside VIP, access to local food vendors, and access to exclusive Palm Tree Crew merchandise unique to the Aspen festival. GA+ includes an upgraded experience with exclusive access to an elevated viewing section above snowy grounds, vantage point views, dedicated bar and access to enjoy all GA amenities. VIP Tickets unlock an exclusive front-row, off-snow access to the shows, an invitation to warm up in the VIP lounge which includes a dedicated bar and a premium bar experience from Tequila Don Julio featuring signature cocktails by one of Mexico's most beloved tequila brands, complimentary food offerings, live feed of the shows, and private restrooms. VIP Tickets also include access to all GA amenities.

Tables with prime views of the stage are also available for purchase in the heated and covered Palm Club. These include signature items from Matsuhisa Aspen featuring Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's new-style Japanese cuisine and premium bottle service provided by Wynn Nightlife.

About Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Crew, originally founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gorvell Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all under one unified ecosystem. At Palm Tree Crew, we harness the power of business builders, investors, strategic advisors, and celebrities who know how to build global brands.

About Kygo

Tipped by Billboard Magazine as the 'the next EDM superstar,' Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, a.k.a KYGO, has gone from bedroom producer to one of the most hyped electronic artists on the planet in unprecedented time. Having established himself as a household name thanks to his widely popular remixes, sell out shows in North America and Europe as well as headline performances at festivals including: TomorrowWorld and Findings, KYGO signed a worldwide recording deal with Sony Music Entertainment. His first original track 'Firestone,' released at the end of 2014, has now amassed over 47 million+ plays across SoundCloud, 831 million+ on YouTube and over 940 million+ plays on Spotify, peaking at #4 in the worldwide Spotify chart.

About Belly Up Aspen

Listed as one of Rolling Stone Magazine's“BEST CLUBS IN AMERICA,” Belly Up Aspen is a 450-capacity music venue at the base of Aspen Mountain. Belly Up has featured talents such as Kygo, Jack White, LCD Soundsystem, The Chainsmokers, The Killers, Kacey Musgraves, Dave Chappelle, Odesza, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, B.B. King, Phoenix, Adam Sandler, Lauryn Hill, Justice, Jimmy Buffett and more.

About C3 Presents

C3 Presents creates live experiences for millions of fans across the globe, setting the new standard each year for events that are as memorable as they are spectacular. One of the world's largest music festival producers, C3 is the force behind some of the world's most iconic multi-day festivals including Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas and Lollapalooza in Chicago and its seven international editions - drawing a combined 2 million music lovers annually. The current event roster also includes Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Innings Festival, Shaky Knees, Austin Food + Wine Festival and many more.

