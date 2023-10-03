Inga Ellzey Billing Companies: Scaling New Peaks Of Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Logo

120 Practices and 470 Providers Nationwide Have Made Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Their Choice for Dermatology Billing and Revenue Cycle Management.

- Inga EllzeyCASSELBERRY, FL, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies , the top-rated dermatology billing revenue cycle management company since 1996, employs 160 U.S.-based employees while serving 120 dermatology practices and 470+ providers nationwide. Payments collected have reached $35 million per month, while charges billed out currently stand at $70 million.Inga Ellzey Billing Companies has also been privileged to welcome several new clients over the last 18 months, including the South Florida Skin Center of Port Charlotte, Florida, the Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston, South Carolina, and Pacific Crest Dermatology of Sparks, Nevada.“Billing and coding guidelines for dermatology are more complex than ever before, especially for Mohs Micrographic Surgery and other complicated repairs and procedures,” said Inga.“Qualified staff are hard to come by, and with the cost of labor going up and inflation, it's more important than ever that practices capture what they're working for.”Inga Ellzey Billing Companies ONLY bills for dermatology, and they do it better than everyone else . With a reputation for knowledge, experience, and responsiveness that's unmatched across the industry, their dedicated team acts as an extension of the practices they serve. Whether it's a solo physician's office or a sprawling private practice with numerous clinicians, dermatology clients can find solace in the fact that their financial matters are entrusted to seasoned professionals. Inga Ellzey Billing Companies specializes in function-based billing services, guaranteeing a smooth and efficient claims-handling process. This, in turn, enables physicians to concentrate on their true priorities: their patients and the growth of their practice.Learn more about Inga Ellzey Billing Companies here:About Inga EllzeyWith over 40 years of extensive experience in dermatology, Inga Ellzey is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.Inga has spent the last 30 years as an educator, including teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida. She served as a contracted speaker with Glaxo-Wellcome-SmithKline's dermatology division for ten years, addressing over 300 dermatology societies nationally. More than 14,000 providers and their staff attended these sessions.

