Paylogix Selected As One Of The 50 Innovative Companies To Watch By The Silicon Review

WESTBURY, NEW YORK, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Paylogix (Paylogix), the premium technology solution provider to the voluntary benefits industry, was honored by The Silicon Review as one of the 50 Innovative Companies to Watch in 2023.The company's end-to-end technology solutions were recognized in an article published in The Silicon Review. The story chronicles the birth of Paylogix in 1995 with the launch of the online, cloud-based system for billing and premium payment known as Consolidated Billing® and Common Remitter® services and provides an in-depth look at the robust suite of intuitive solutions offered by the company.The pioneering work of Founder and President, Richard Pfadenhauer, CISSP, was featured in the article. Pfadenhauer's vision and entrepreneurial spirit are described as is his commitment to delivering technology solutions with a consumer mindset. The story talks about Paylogix Merchant Gateway and Premium Conservation technology solutions and the challenges they solved for benefit providers, brokers, and employer partners.“It is an honor to see Paylogix recognized by The Silicon Review,” said Pfadenhauer.“We provide innovative, automated, and secure technology solutions for our partners and continue to meet the needs of an ever-changing marketplace by simplifying the administrative process and offering a flexible, customer centric experience.”About Paylogix®Paylogix®, a third-party administrator, creates premium technology solutions that make voluntary benefits administration simpler and more secure, while delivering a better user experience. Paylogix serves as a trusted partner to benefit providers, brokers, and employers. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing and payment are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it.

