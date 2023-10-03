Exp Realty Unlocks Nationwide Listing Network With The Power Of 'Exp Exclusives'

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®,“the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the launch of 'eXp Exclusives ', a cutting-edge platform that offers eXp agents and their clients access to a broad geographic network of on-and-off market listings.



Participating agents in the United States and Canada will now be able to share off-market and pre-market listings with other eXp agents and clients through a mobile app, powered by Zenlist . eXp Exclusives is free to eXp Realty agents, and will also house all eXp Realty active MLS listings. In addition -- in many markets, eXp agents and their clients will also be able to access all MLS listings in Zenlist's collaborative platform.

“At eXp, we firmly believe the highest and best form of marketing a property is placing it in the MLS and exposing it to as many people as possible,” Leo Pareja, eXp Realty Chief Strategy Officer, told an excited group of eXp Realty agents during the company's EXPCON 2023 general session.“But we also understand there are situations where sellers may not want to enter the property into an MLS due to restrictions in showing it and many other unique scenarios. For example, a new construction property that cannot be entered for safety reasons, a tenant-occupied rental property, or properties whose sellers are just not comfortable entering into the MLS but would sell if they received an offer that satisfied their needs and worked with their requirements.”

For homesellers looking to keep their sale confidential – including luxury properties whose high-profile clients do not want to publicly list their homes for sale – eXp Exclusives ensures that transactions remain private and secure while providing them with access to agents who are knowledgeable and experienced in off-market transactions. The platform also enables property tours and showings to streamline the client experience.

“Our agents asked for a way to deliver their clients an enhanced level of service for exclusive, off-market listings, and we delivered,” said Pareja.“Agents are not only able to effortlessly create property collections and actively communicate with clients within the app, but they can also seamlessly refer properties to other eXp Realty agents. We are living through one of the most limited inventory periods in our lifetimes, so eXp is committed to providing as many ways as possible to create inventory and ways of selling homes for our agents and their clients. Our vision is to create the most expansive, worldwide listing network for eXp agents and their clients.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

