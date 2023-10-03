Wireless Innovation Forum President Mark Gibson To Speak At Americas Spectrum Management Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Long time spectrum standards development leader Mark Gibson will be featured in session on maximizing the potential of spectrum sharing

- Mark Gibson, CommScopeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) President Mark Gibson of CommScope, is slated to speak in Washington, DC on Tuesday October 10 in session 3 at 11:45 AM ET at the 12th Annual Americas Spectrum Management Conference. The session will explore different spectrum sharing approaches and possible future methods.“I'm excited to be speaking again at the Americas Spectrum Management Conference on behalf of the WInnForum,” said Gibson.“The session will touch on much of WInnForum's recent work in spectrum sharing and I look forward to an exciting exchange of ideas with a great panel.”In addition to serving as President and Chair of the WInnForum, Mr. Gibson is also Chair of the group's 6 GHz and Wireless Innovation Committees. In those roles, he has been integral to the development of the ecosystem for the 6 GHz unlicensed band, and leads efforts in exploring potential new markets relevant to the WInnForum's mission. He has also served on the CBRS Committee and been instrumental in the creation of the CBRS suite of standards found here: .With 40 years of wireless experience, Mark is responsible for developing domestic and international business opportunities for CommScope in the areas of RF engineering and spectrum management. In addition to leading technical and business development efforts for numerous wireless and spectrum-related products and services, he has led efforts to address spectrum sharing between Federal government and commercial users. He leads CommScope's efforts to develop, test and certify the Automated Frequency Coordination system for 6 GHz unlicensed bands. He is also a board member regulatory officer of the OnGo Alliance.As a member of the Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee, he has also co-chaired working groups related to spectrum sharing and data exchange issues and has testified before the U.S. Congress on spectrum policy and related matters. He has led spectrum management efforts including spectrum sharing analysis protocols and sharing criteria, as well as development of engineering services and software products. A frequent public speaker, Gibson has authored several papers on spectrum sharing and relocation and has advised numerous wireless participants in their system design. He has a BSEE from the University of Maryland and is a Life Member of IEEE.To learn more about the event and session, visit: .About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Shure and Thales .###Editorial ContactsLee Pucker, 604-828-9876, orStephanie Hamill, 970-290-9543 or

