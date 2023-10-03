Goodguys Crowns The 2023 BASF America's Most Beautiful

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod and Custom Association congratulates David Pilgrim, the owner of this stunning 1952 Chevy Suburban built by Johnson's Hot Rod Shop, for being named America's Most Beautiful of 2023. This highly sought-after award was announced during the Goodguys 30th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF held at Texas Motor Speedway on October 1.The big, beautiful Suburban is powered by a unique engine, an inline-six cylinder Chevy topped with a vintage Wayne performance cylinder head. This old-school combination is managed by a modern fuel injection system and produces over 500 horsepower with the aid of twin turbochargers. A Roadster Shop Chassis provides a solid foundation for all that power while delivering modern handling with a comfortable ride.David commissioned the vintage Suburban build with the plan to tow a small custom trailer carrying his motorcycles so Johnson's designed it to be powerful yet easy to drive. The weathered brown leather interior, though sparse compared to today's SUVs, is comfortable thanks to air conditioning and modern amenities with plenty of room for passengers and their luggage in the highly detailed, vast rear cargo area of the vintage SUV.Goodguys will be naming their final six winners of their 2023 Top 12 program on October 6th which includes Muscle Car, Custom and Custom Rod, Truck Early, Truck Late plus the Muscle Machine of the Year. All the Top 12 vehicles will be on display during Goodguys final event of 2023, the 26th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 17 – 19.Congratulations to David Pilgrim and Johnson's Hot Rod Shop for being named the 2023 BASF America's Most Beautiful by Goodguys Rod and Custom Association.Assets: 1952 Chevrolet Suburban

