Taxreap Launches: Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Taxation With A Gamified Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cryptocurrency gains mainstream traction, users worldwide face the rising challenge of unfair and high transactional taxes. However, an innovative solution has now surfaced – TaxReap. Designed around its unique $TXR tokens, TaxReap promises a simplified and more equitable tax landscape, enabling users to claim up to 10% bounty from the tax fee harvest.
Reimagining Taxation: Engage, Play, Earn!
TaxReap is not just a tool; it's an experience. Its core objective is to gamify taxation, making it engaging and ensuring everyone, irrespective of portfolio size, can claim a significant share of tax rewards. The rewards grow with the ecosystem's transaction volume, making it a game where participation heightens the odds of winning.
TaxReap's Commitment to Its Pillars:
Transparency : Every transaction and process is etched onto the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to audit and trust the system fully. Fairness : With its groundbreaking protocol, TaxReap assures that tax distribution is impartial. Every user, regardless of the token volume they hold, has an equal chance to reap the rewards. Decentralization : Functioning without any centralized governance, TaxReap empowers its community, putting them at the forefront. Probability : A system where transaction volume directly corresponds to higher rewards.
Mechanism Simplified: Buy, Activate, Claim!
TaxReap's functioning is straightforward: Acquire $TXR tokens, either by purchasing on Uniswap or through other transactions. Upon holding the tokens, users can activate the "Reap" function. Immediately, an impressive 10% reward from the imposed 5% tax on transactions is given. The remaining tax ensures benefits flow back into the community and the project's longevity:
36% aids in project development, marketing strategies, buybacks, and burns. 54% goes back to the $TXR holders, proportional to their token quantity.
Token Metrics and Allocation: A Plan for Sustainable Growth
With a capped supply of 100,000,000 $TXR tokens:
95% promotes liquidity and accessibility through the Uniswap launch. 5% nurtures collaboration with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and strategic partners.
A balanced 5% tax on both buy and sell transactions is then judiciously distributed, ensuring project growth and community reward.
Be Part of the Taxation Revolution
TaxReap is more than a project; it's a movement. A movement towards transparent, equitable, and enjoyable crypto taxation. The future of a rewarding crypto journey beckons; it's time to join TaxReap and reap the benefits.
For more information about TaxReap and how to engage, please visit TaxReap's Website.
About TaxReap
TaxReap stands at the intersection of technology and fairness, seeking to disrupt traditional cryptocurrency taxation methods. With its unique gamified approach and community-centric vision, TaxReap is pioneering a more transparent and engaging crypto experience.
Disclaimer:
The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.
