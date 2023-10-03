Exp Realty Unleashes Agent Marketing Powerhouse With Game-Changing Listing Kits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®,“the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the launch of its Listing Presentation and Active Listing Kits, providing agents with all the necessary tools and resources to effectively demonstrate their comprehensive marketing efforts to potential clients directly through the eXp Marketing Center.



The Listing Presentation Kit is a carefully crafted package that empowers agents to skillfully present a property's comprehensive marketing strategy to clients. By utilizing this kit during client appointments, agents can enhance their ability to secure listings with confidence and efficiency, creating a professional and lasting impression.

The Active Listing Kit offers an array of features tailored to enhance the marketing efforts of agents, ensuring their active listings receive the attention they deserve. Some of the key features of the Active Listing Kit include:



Seamless integration with eXp Realty's direct MLS data feed: This integration ensures that all information is accurate and up-to-date and eliminates the need for manual data entry or constantly updating multiple platforms, saving agents valuable time and effort.

All-Inclusive Print Marketing Materials : The kit provides agents with professionally designed print materials, including flyers, postcards, door hangers, thank you cards and a sign rider. Each printed material incorporates a distinctive QR code, seamlessly directing potential buyers to a sophisticated single-property website, with detailed information about the listing and a lead generation form.

Digital Assets: In addition to a lead-generating single-property website, the kit includes essential digital assets: a seller's roadmap, listing management checklist and a comprehensive single sheet detailing eXp Realty's listing marketing resources for agents. These resources empower agents with the knowledge and tools they need to effectively manage their listings.

Social Media Templates : The Active Listing Kit provides agents with professionally created social media templates, enabling them to showcase their listings on various social media platforms, maximizing the property's visibility online. Convenient Printing and Shipping: The kit simplifies the printing and shipping process for agents, allowing for easy dissemination of marketing assets. Agents can also take advantage of direct mailers that can be sent to specific audiences or neighborhoods, streamlining the process for efficient and targeted marketing campaigns. This feature enables agents to cultivate and nurture leads effectively, ensuring a personalized approach to potential buyers.



"We are committed to providing industry-leading support and resources for our eXp Realty agents, delivering enhanced tools that make marketing and branding easier for them and amplifying their impact in the market," said Carolyn Merchant, Chief Marketing Officer, eXp Realty. "Backed by the formidable eXp Realty brand, our agents can confidently take center stage, seizing opportunities and delivering exceptional results for their clients. We are dedicated to helping our agents grow their businesses by offering and constantly iterating on the finest marketing tools and making it easy for them to access and utilize these valuable resources directly through the eXp Marketing Center.”

eXp Realty's Listing Presentation and Active Listing Kits are currently available to U.S. eXp Realty agents, with plans to expand into Canada in 2024.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

