YES Tersonustm Continues To Gain Momentum In Silicon Carbide Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Premier Silicon Carbide Materials Company Purchases YES Wet Processing Systems

- Kevin Trompak, Vice President of Business Development for YESFREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES ), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor, life sciences, and“More-than-Moore” applications, today announced that it had sold multiple Wet Processing Systems to a premier Silicon Carbide (SiC) materials manufacturer. The adoption of SiC Wide Band Gap (WBG) semiconductors continues to grow with demand driven by Electric Vehicle (EV) production and charging infrastructure, power supply systems, and Photovoltaic (PV) inverters.The YES TersOnusTM wet solution continues to gain momentum in the SiC market. YES' highly flexible and custom-configured systems have superior temperature uniformity complimented by ultra-low particle performance. These systems can address 150mm and 200mm Silicon Carbide processes without process downtime or line changes.“Silicon carbide materials manufacturers are seeking technology partners that provide specific solutions to their roadmap challenges. TersOnusTM for post epitaxial & chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) wet cleaning addresses these specific needs by providing unparalleled process efficacy, automated handling capabilities, and adaptable system configurations with significant Cost of Ownership advantages. This multi-tool order validates YES' efforts to serve our SiC customers and allow them to go to market quickly with proven HVM solutions.” said Dragan Cekic, VP of Strategic Sales for YES,“YES has a rich history of providing highly automated, customer-configured wet processing technology. YES is excited about our involvement in the rapidly growing global market for SiC devices. This order confirms our solutions' value proposition for the broader SiC ecosystem,” said Kevin Trompak, Vice President of Business Development for YES.“YES is committed to supporting the development of SiC solutions by investing in an Advanced Technology Center in Chandler, Arizona, which officially opened July 27th this year.”About YESYield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for enhancing surfaces and materials. The company's product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, LED displays, and biodevices. Customers from startups to Fortune 100 companies rely on YES systems to create and volume-produce innovative products in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit yieldengineering.# # #

P. Kevin Trompak | VP, Business Development

Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.

+1 510-954-6889

