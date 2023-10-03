Award-Winning Author, Yvonne Hendricks, Hosts Micro Mondays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yvonne Hendricks CFN CPT, hosts Micro Mondays, weekly upbeat 90-second YouTube videos that show you how simple it is to make smart nutritious choices by eating whole foods every day.

Yvonne Hendricks, award-winning author of Yvonne's Cookbook "Let's Eat!" and host of Micro Mondays.

YouTube 90-Second Video Series Airs Each Monday and Features Simple, Quick Tips on How to Live Healthy

- Yvonne Hendricks CFN CPT, host of Micro MondaysNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Yvonne Hendricks CFN CPT, founder and president of Exercise Healthy Nutrition LLC, announced today Micro Mondays , its new weekly upbeat 90-second YouTube video series that airs on Mondays and each week focuses on a different micronutrient that the body requires to sustain optimal living and enhance a healthy lifestyle, currently available worldwide. Subscribe to its YouTube channel for free at and never miss an episode.Hendricks is an award-winning author, wellness expert, certified nutritionist and specialist in exercise therapy. She is the host of Micro Mondays and welcomes viewers to join her and see how simple it is to make smart nutritious choices by eating whole foods every day.What people choose to eat has profound effects on their overall health. Unhealthy food choices contribute to diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a study in over 100,000 people, , found that a 10% increase in the proportion of ultra-processed foods in the diet was associated with a significant increase of greater than 10% in risks of overall and breast cancer."Western diets are low in whole foods like fresh produce and high in processed foods that are typically deficient in vitamins and minerals. The key to healthy bodily function is eating whole nutritious foods that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber, protein and fat,” advises Hendricks.Learn more about how Hendricks uses whole ingredients in her 5-star rated award-winning healthy living book, Yvonne's Cookbook "Let's Eat!" Authentic Neapolitan Recipes & World Travel Inspired Meals. It features 200+ easy-to-follow heirloom family and world travel-inspired healthy recipes and conveniently shows the calories and macronutrients-proteins, carbohydrates and fats. These three macros are the key foundation of a healthy meal and provide the body energy and help balance glucose levels. Many recipes support gluten free, dairy free, low fat and low carb options without compromising delicious flavors.Hendricks believes,“Many people opt for the convenience of processed foods because the thought of cooking a nutritious meal seems daunting and time consuming. If people learn that cooking and baking delicious balanced meals and desserts are simpler than you think with easy-to-follow recipes, then perhaps we will begin to see a healthier society.”# # #About Yvonne HendricksYvonne Hendricks is a media personality, health and wellness expert, chef, award-winning author of Yvonne's Cookbook“Let's Eat!” Authentic Neapolitan Recipes & World Travel Inspired Meals, and vegetarian“pescatarian” even before it was an actualized word who lives in the New York Metro area and practices a healthy lifestyle for over 35 years.Yvonne is a Certified Fitness Nutritionist (CFN), Specialist in Exercise Therapy (SET), Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), and Founder and President of Exercise Healthy Nutrition. In her successful wellness practice of clients aged 14 to 89, she has treated patients diagnosed with Type I and Type II diabetes, heart disease, COPD, Fibromyalgia, PCOS, IBS, GERD, gastric bypass, Parkinson's, breast cancer and hyperlipidemia. Learn more about Yvonne Hendricks at .

