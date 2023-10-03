Oleic Acid Market: Projected Valuation Of US$ 431.3 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2023, the global oleic acid market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 317.8 million, with an anticipated growth at a CAGR of 3.1% to attain US$ 431.3 million by the conclusion of 2033.

Oleic acid, recognized as a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, holds significance across diverse industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial applications. The oleic acid market has experienced consistent growth due to its versatility and a multitude of advantageous properties. This article aims to explore the market outlook, provide key insights, and analyze the competitive landscape within the oleic acid industry.

Market Outlook:

The global oleic acid market has exhibited consistent growth over the past decade, and this upward trajectory is expected to persist in the foreseeable future. Several factors contribute to the optimistic outlook for this market:

Rising awareness of the health benefits associated with oleic acid, including its capacity to lower cholesterol levels and promote heart health, has spurred demand in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.Oleic acid's emollient properties make it a prevalent ingredient in skincare and haircare products. As the cosmetics industry continues to expand, the demand for oleic acid follows suit.Oleic acid is integral to various industrial processes, such as lubricant manufacturing and metalworking, thereby further propelling market growth.The growing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products has heightened interest in oleic acid derived from renewable sources like olive oil and other vegetable oils.

Market Insights:

To gain a deeper understanding of the oleic acid market, it's crucial to explore key insights and trends:

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific is emerging as a significant player in the oleic acid market, driven by the rapid industrialization in countries like China and India. North America and Europe remain key regions for oleic acid consumption due to their established cosmetic and food industries.

Pharmaceutical Applications: The pharmaceutical sector is witnessing substantial growth in the use of oleic acid as an excipient in drug formulation, particularly in lipid-based drug delivery systems.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on enhancing oleic acid production methods, including enzymatic synthesis and biotechnology, to ensure a stable supply of high-quality oleic acid.

Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations regarding the use of oleic acid in food and cosmetics necessitate product quality assurance and compliance with safety standards, thereby influencing market dynamics.

Key Players:













Eastman Chemical Company





Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG





Croda International Plc





Godrej Industries (Chemicals)





Surfachem Group Ltd





Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.





Univar Solutions Inc.





Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd





Wilmar International Limited Oleon NV

Competitive Landscape:

The oleic acid market exhibits a notable degree of fragmentation, yet certain prominent manufacturers in this sector persist in holding substantial market shares. Industry participants are actively engaged in research endeavors aimed at uncovering the diverse applications of oleic acid across various end-use industries.

Eastman Chemical Company has recently introduced a premium-grade, non-animal kosher oleic acid that adheres to the guidelines set forth by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While primarily intended for human consumption, this product also demonstrates excellent suitability for employment in adhesives, coatings, inks, and detergents.

Segmentation of Oleic Acid Industry Research













By Origin :







Plant-based





Animal-based





By Grade :







Food Grade







Pharmaceutical Grade





Technical Grade





By End-Use :







Food & Beverages







Textiles & Leather







Cosmetics & Personal Care







Pharmaceuticals







Chemical Intermediates







Automotive







Paints & Coatings





Other End Uses





By Region :







North America







Latin America







Europe







East Asia







South Asia & Oceania MEA

