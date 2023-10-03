Kensu And CDO Magazine Announce The Results Of The First Definitive Study Of The Data Observability Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kensu, the Data Observability company, today announced the publication of the research“The State of Data Observability” conducted by CDO Magazine with Kensu. The results of the study reveal that 84% of data management leaders place improving data quality and reliability as their highest current priority, with 92% agreeing that data observability would be a core part of their data strategy in the next 1-3 years.



CDO Magazine surveyed 185 global data management decision-makers at companies with more than $50 million in annual revenue. This joint research with Kensu represents the first definitive study of the data observability market.



The report reveals only 7% could resolve data issues before they impact users, and that data pipeline issues are wasting internal resources (57%), adding stress (55%), and creating conflicts with data consumers (58%). 39% of data teams spend between 20 and 40% of their time fixing data pipelines, 51% saying it takes a few hours to resolve a single incident, and 36% a few days or more.



The survey results provide insight into the priorities and barriers to the adoption of data observability. Importantly, it is more than a monitoring tool with the prevention of data issues seen as the most significant benefit by 80% of respondents.



Based on the findings, the data observability market will reach maturity in 2024, with 37% planning to implement a data observability tool in the next 12 months and 35% in the next 2-5 years.



Steve Wanamaker, CDO Magazine Founder and Publisher, says:“As the consequences of data pipeline issues to data teams rise, so does the need for data observability – which is evidenced in the research published with Kensu today. As the first report of its kind, the State of Data Observability 2023 provides a snapshot of the market from the perspective of global data leadership.”



“The results from this research confirm the value Data Observability brings to data teams across organizations and the necessity to incorporate data observability into a data strategy framework,” says Eleanor Treharne-Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Kensu.“Ensuring trust in data is essential to data-driven decision-making and foundational to the success of generative AI.”



