Hacware Releases An MSP-Focused Cybersecurity Awareness Month Resource Kit

The no-cost kit includes client-facing email templates, social media graphics and resources to support the growth and success of managed service providers.

- Tiffany Ricks, Founder & CEO, HacWareNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HacWare, the cybersecurity education and training platform empowering end users to combat phishing and social engineering attacks, today announced a free, downloadable resource kit in recognition of the 20th anniversary of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) , this October.HacWare is offering the no-cost kit to partners and the entire information technology community to increase awareness of the importance of cybersecurity education and awareness for everyone.“A more educated user-base is essential for mitigating the ever-growing threat of phishing, social engineering and other cyber attacks,” says Founder and CEO of HacWare, Tiffany Ricks.“Everything in this resource kit is geared toward managed service providers and their end users,” she continued,“it can serve as an introduction for MSPs to share basic cybersecurity education with their clients. For those with existing programs we're providing additional resources and materials to help their team increase and build on the education they're providing.”The kit is designed to support MSPs, IT teams and professionals invested in keeping security top of mind for their employees. Resources in the kit include: a security awareness training adoption guide, a free live-actor training course with email introduction templates, and suggested social media content and graphics. Download the Cybersecurity Awareness Month Resource Kit from HacWare.For more information about HacWare, visit .About HacWare: HacWare is an AI-driven cybersecurity learning platform designed to aid MSPs in combating risks associated with human behavior. HacWare utilizes generative AI to create and send targeted, realistic phishing simulations and offers measured vulnerability scoring to monitor susceptibility levels. HacWare's learning management system enables MSPs to enhance the security response rate of their client teams through engaging, inclusive micro-training videos and single-question pop quizzes, transforming users into the first line of defense against cyber threats.

