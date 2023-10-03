Prototek Welcomes Tracy Booth As Corporate Director Of Quality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prototek continues efforts to build world class digital manufacturing organization.

- Bill BonadioCONTOOCOOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Prototek Digital Manufacturing ("Prototek"), a leading national provider of on-demand CNC machining, precision sheet metal fabrication, and additive manufacturing services, today announced the appointment of Tracy Booth as its new Corporate Director of Quality. Tracy officially assumed his role on September 27, 2023, and brings over 30 years of experience to this critical position.In his capacity as Corporate Director of Quality, Booth will report directly to Bill Bonadio, Company President and Chief Executive Officer. His mandate includes providing leadership and strategic direction for the Quality function, in line with Prototek's ambitious growth strategy. Tracy will be instrumental in driving customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and organizational competency.Bonadio, expressed his enthusiasm for Tracy's appointment, saying, " At Prototek, we take pride in everything we do for our customers. We know that Quality is what matters most. We are excited to have Tracy join our leadership team and lead our efforts to establish a world class quality management system."One of Tracy's key objectives will be to establish a unified Quality/Business Management System across all Prototek sites, fostering alignment and boosting key process results.Reflecting on his new role, Booth stated, "I am honored to join Prototek, a company with a strong reputation for innovation and precision. I look forward to working with the exceptional team here to elevate our quality standards and drive operational excellence. Together, we will continue to exceed customer expectations."Before joining Prototek, Tracy served as the Senior Quality Manager at Eaton Mission Systems. Throughout his career, he has held significant roles in Quality, Operations, and Program Management at prestigious Fortune 500 companies, including Benchmark, Northrop Grumman/ATK, Honeywell, and Goodrich Aerospace.Tracy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Industrial Design and Production Systems. While Tracy will primarily work remotely, he will also make frequent on-site visits to all Prototek locations to promote collaboration and teamwork.Prototek is confident that Tracy Booth's extensive experience and unwavering commitment to quality will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's mission and values. His appointment reflects Prototek's dedication to excellence and continuous improvement.About Prototek:Prototek is a leading national provider of CNC machining, precision sheet metal fabrication, and additive manufacturing services for a variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, robotics, electronics, consumer, and general industrial. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek serves a diverse customer base with numerous in-house manufacturing capabilities across eleven facilities located in New Hampshire, Wisconsin, California, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Prototek is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D:2016 certified as well as ITAR Registered. For more information, visit .

Jason Kopras

Prototek Digital Manufacturing

+ +1 6083451360



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn