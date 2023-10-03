Leobit Has Been Honored as the Winner of the 10th Web Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Oleksa Stelmakh, CEO of LeobitAUSTIN, TX, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leobit, a full-cycle .NET, web, and mobile application development company, is delighted to share that our mobile app, LeoStep , has been recognized as the winner in the 10th Web Excellence Awards for the best health & wellness mobile app.At Leobit, we are honored that our mobile app was selected as the winner among over 1,500 entries spanning 26 countries in the fiercely competitive 10th season of the Web Excellence Awards. The Web Excellence Awards program encompasses diverse categories across various digital media domains, including websites, advertising & marketing, video & podcast, apps & mobile, social media, and printing media.The Web Excellence Awards follow a strict evaluation process led by professionals from various fields. This guarantees a fair assessment based on factors like innovation, creativity, functionality, user experience, visual design, technique quality, performance, and overall impact.LeoStep introduces a novel approach to the employee wellness program, transforming walking, running, and cycling into engaging adventures through a unique set of features:- Gamification at its best: LeoStep transforms routine walks into thrilling activity, encouraging employees to collect virtual crystals placed throughout their city.- Adaptive daily goals: LeoStep offers dynamic daily goals that adapt to users' progress, keeping their fitness journey engaging and achievable.- Friendly competition for motivation: The app promotes friendly competition through a dynamic tournament table, motivating employees to achieve their fitness goals and fostering a sense of community.- Fair play assurance: The app tracks user movement speed, establishes limits, and issues notifications when these limits are surpassed to ensure equitable gaming for all participants.Oleksa Stelmakh, CEO of Leobit:“Winning the Web Excellence Award is another significant achievement for our team. We're absolutely thrilled that our mobile app, LeoStep, stood out as the winner due to its innovative approach and technical excellence. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to bringing LeoStep to life and enhanced our employee wellness program. Congratulations to all our team with a well-deserved victory.”In addition to this esteemed recognition, LeoStep also proudly holds the esteemed title of the Best Fitness App by the Netty Awards.About LeobitLeobit is a full-cycle .NET, web, and mobile application development provider for technology companies and startups primarily located in the US and the EU. Our technology focus covers .NET, Angular, iOS, Android, Ruby, PHP, React, and a comprehensive range of other technologies from Microsoft, web and mobile stacks. Leobit has a representative office in Austin, TX (USA) and development centers in Lviv (Ukraine), Tallinn (Estonia), and Krakow (Poland).About Web Excellence AwardsThe Web Excellence Awards is a groundbreaking platform that acknowledges and promotes excellence in web development and digital innovation. Its mission is to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of creative companies and individuals across the globe.

