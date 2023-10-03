Manisha, Mindbowser's CMO, Earns Top Honors As Asia's 100 Women Power Leader In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mindbowser's CMO achieved prestigious recognition as one of Asia's 100 Women Power Leaders in 2023, a testament to her remarkable leadership prowess.

DOVER, DELAWARE, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable demonstration of leadership prowess, Mindbowser's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Manisha Khadge , has earned the prestigious title of being one of Asia's 100 Women Power Leaders in 2023. This accolade stands as a testament to her exceptional leadership abilities, setting her apart as a guiding light in the realm of marketing and business strategy.With nearly two decades of experience in the B2B IT services and product industry, Manisha Khadge brings a wealth of expertise to her role at Mindbowser. Her proven track record, cultivated at renowned companies like Synechron, Tavisca (a part of JPMC), and Icertis, speaks volumes about her ability to strengthen brands and drive business expansion. Her prior experience in brand development for software services companies positions her perfectly to spearhead a unified global marketing strategy at Mindbowser, with a strong emphasis on enhancing customer, partner, and community engagement.But Manisha's leadership isn't solely about business success; it's also about social impact by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) . Aligned with the spirit of DE&I, themed "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality," she takes pride in her association with Mindbowser, a company dedicated to supporting women returning to work and connecting them with remote job opportunities. These women leaders contribute invaluable experience to the ongoing conversation surrounding gender equality and empowerment in the digital age.The crowning moment of this remarkable journey was Manisha Khadge's recognition at the White Page Leadership Conclave 2023, held at the luxurious Dusit Thani Dubai. This exclusive event, attended by over 300 influential delegates and graced by 15 esteemed VVIPs, was nothing short of extraordinary. It brought together visionaries who are reshaping the landscape of leadership, setting new standards for excellence.The conclave kicked off with a dazzling awards ceremony, celebrating pioneers in various industries who have fearlessly pushed boundaries and redefined leadership. Among these luminaries, Manisha Khadge's recognition as one of Asia's 100 Women Power Leaders for 2023 stood out as a testament to her exceptional dedication and leadership in her field.“Thank you, White Page International, for this incredible recognition. The event was truly inspiring, and I'm deeply honored to be among such remarkable women leaders and winners. I believe that together, we can break down barriers and empower more women to step into leadership roles. I encourage all women to embrace their potential and pursue leadership positions to drive positive change in their respective fields. Let's continue to support and uplift one another on this journey towards a more inclusive and diverse future.” said Manisha Khadge, CMO, of Mindbowser.The White Page Leadership Conclave 2023 was a transformative platform, uniting leaders to inspire change. It showcased leadership's power to shape a better world, offering invaluable insights and inspiration for all, from aspiring leaders to seasoned professionals.Don't miss this glimpse into a gathering that brought together the brightest minds in leadership, fostering innovation and setting new standards for excellence. Here is the link.About Mindbowser:Mindbowser is the most trusted digital transformation and product engineering company with 11+ years of experience, digitizing 100+ customers in 7 countries across different industries. Mindbowser focuses on Design Thinking, Clean Code, DevSecops & Quality Automation through its cutting-edge solutions in Mobility, Data Science, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain & ML.Know more about Mindbowser visit

Corporate Communication Team

Mindbowser Inc

+1 408-786-5974

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube