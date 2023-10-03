People + Practice, LLC Appoints Jessie Pressman As Head Of Consulting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People + Practice LLC, a leading marketing agency specializing in strategic consulting and brand development for healthcare practices, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jessie Pressman as Head of Consulting. This strategic step signifies an ongoing commitment to the enhancement of consulting services, coupled with a robust investment in team development.

Jessie Pressman, Head of Consulting, People + Practice

Continue Reading

Jessie is passionate about fueling practice growth for the doctors and teams that make healthcare happen. Her 20 years of experience managing people and marketing for small businesses, combined with her positivity and innovative nature, has fueled People + Practice's growth over the past decade. With an eye for efficiency and growth opportunities, Jessie will lead the People + Practice team of Growth Consultants, who serve a diverse range of clients across the country and abroad, helping them navigate the complex marketing landscape to achieve their business objectives. Her focus will be on providing strategic guidance and actionable solutions.

"As Head of Consulting for People + Practice, I'm excited to help our team of consultants grow in their careers, stretch their creativity and uncover growth opportunities for practices. I'm eager to help our company scale, but it's equally important to me to build upon the agency's core values of creating a meaningful and inclusive work environment that allows for work-life balance," said Jessie about her commitment to the company. "People + Practice has always supported me and I'm eager to continue extending that support to our team."

Jessie's extensive expertise spans multiple industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, and consumer goods, and she has previously served in executive roles at

Bluewolf (an IBM Company) and BSL Concepts. She has consulted with

nameworthy brands like Sony Music Entertainment, The Hearst Corporation, HBO, Ogilvy & Mather and Time Inc. Jessie is a proud Brandeis University alumna, a committed New Yorker and bookworm.

"We are delighted to announce Jessie Pressman as our Head of Consulting," said CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Leon Klempner. "Her exceptional talent and passion for delivering strategic solutions align perfectly with our vision to provide unparalleled marketing consultancy services. Her unique ability to analyze market dynamics and identify untapped opportunities will be instrumental in driving measurable results for our clients, concludes Klempner."

About People + Practice LLC:

People + Practice LLC is a leading marketing agency specializing in strategic consulting and brand development. We help our clients navigate the ever-changing marketing landscape and achieve their business objectives through innovative strategies, creative solutions, and measurable outcomes. With a team of seasoned professionals and a deep understanding of diverse healthcare industries, we deliver exceptional results and drive sustainable growth for our clients. For more information visit .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lon Cohen, People + Practice Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(631) 294-4452

SOURCE People + Practice, LLC