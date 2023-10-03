Global Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Concrete Admixtures Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Concrete Admixtures Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

October 3, 2023

The "Concrete Admixtures Global Market Report 2023 " is an all-encompassing information source. Per their forecast, the market will hit $18 by 2027, growing at a 4.7% CAGR.

The concrete admixtures market is growing because of construction sector demand, with Asia-Pacific leading. Key players: Sika AG, BASF SE, CICO Technologies, RPM International, Fosroc Inc., Mapei SpA, CHRYSO S.A.S., Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH.

Concrete Admixtures Market Segments

.By Type: Water-Reducing Admixtures, Water-Proofing Admixtures, Accelerating Admixtures, Air-Entraining Agents, Retarding Admixtures, Other Types

.By Application: Reinforced Concrete, Non-Reinforced Concrete

.By End User: Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, Industrial

.By Geography: The global concrete admixtures market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Concrete admixtures improve concrete properties during mixing for workability, durability, and strength. It consists of cement, sand, stones, and water, hardening over time.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Concrete Admixtures Market Trends And Strategies

4. Concrete Admixtures Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Concrete Admixtures Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

