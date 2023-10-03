Arete Launches Cloud Security Offering To Prevent, Detect, And Respond To Cyber Threats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arete's Security Operations Center provides expanded protection to address multiple vectors of risk and inform and mitigate exposure across entire networks.

- Rob Panizari, Vice President of Managed Security ServicesBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Arete, a leading global cyber risk management company, is launching a Cloud Security offering. This offering aims at serving those who often have the greatest unaccounted-for risk, small and medium-sized businesses. This newly developed service is designed to mitigate risk and reduce business interruption with proactive monitoring and custom security controls informed by threat intelligence.Arete's Cloud Security approach features an expanded defense structure that brings Arete's Managed Detection and Response capabilities across multiple threat vectors, including email, cloud devices, mobile, and more. Arete's Security Operations Center leverages Arete's proprietary actionable threat intelligence data to create comprehensive defense mechanisms throughout a client's network. Arete's proven processes are driven by intelligence from thousands of incident response engagements and are designed to inform and mitigate cyber risk.“We are excited to launch this new offering to provide expanded security support for our clients,” said Arete's Vice President of Managed Security Services, Rob Panizari.“Our proven processes proactively mitigate vulnerabilities to strengthen security posture and reduce business interruption caused by cyber incidents,” Panizari added.For more information on how Arete can partner with your organization to protect your network and reduce your cyber risk, please contact us atAbout AreteArete transforms the way organizations prepare for, respond to, and prevent cybercrime. With decades of industry experience, our team combines hundreds of investigative, technical, and cyber risk management practitioners with best-in-class data and software engineers. This elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber incident life cycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory managed security services. We bring a relentless passion for innovation and a commitment to stopping cybercrime. We partner with the largest global insurance carriers, brokers, law firms, businesses, governments, and educational institutions in responding to incidents and charting a course to efficient and effective cyber resiliency.To learn more, visit or follow us @Arete_Advisors.

