Williams Mullen Continues North Carolina Growth With Addition Of Veteran Litigator Walter Tippett

Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that Walter L. Tippett, Jr. has joined the firm's Raleigh office as a partner in the Litigation Section.

Tippett has extensive litigation experience with over 25 years serving as counsel to professionals and privately held companies. He advises clients regarding fiduciary relationships and ownership rights, in addition to the development of real estate, technology, and research innovations.

Tippett frequently represents clients dealing with the governance of closely held companies and both their investment and borrowing relationships with all manner of stakeholders. Tippett also has proficiency in handling regulatory and administrative compliance matters, including matters before professional licensing boards, agencies and commissions.

"We are thrilled to have Walt join our Raleigh office and our firm's accomplished Litigation Section," said David Paulson, Williams Mullen's Carolinas managing partner. "The magnitude of his experience and his reputation as a well-known commercial, business, regulatory and construction litigator, further strengthens our ability to strategically advise our clients."

Tippett's addition marks the firm's third North Carolina veteran partner hire in the last three months.

Tippett is licensed to practice in North Carolina, as well as the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court. Tippett received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law and his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Williams Mullen is a regional, full-service law firm with approximately 250 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at .

