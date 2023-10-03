Full power for the SSM3-6 power plant in Brazil (260 megawatts)

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announce s that its SSM3-6 solar power plant is now producing at full capacity, including the last 133 megawatts unit whose start-up was slowed by the consequences of the grid blackout on 15 August.

“Although the ramp-up of the SSM3-6 solar power plant has been slowed down at the request of the grid operator, we are proud to announce that SSM3-6 is injecting its full power into the electricity grid. At the same time, our teams are fully mobilised to bring another of our new power stations into production: the Canudos wind farm, which is also ready to feed power into the grid”, says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Construction of the SSM3-6 solar power plant1 (Solar Serra do Mel 3, 4, 5 and 6) began in March 2022. The plant began generating power in July 2023 with an initial unit of 17 megawatts2, gradually adding a further 243 megawatts to reach its full capacity of 260 megawatts.

The current test phase demonstrates the capacity of the grid to absorb the full output of the SSM3-6 solar power plant.

Next on the agenda: Q 3 202 3 turnover, on October 25, 2023 (after market close)