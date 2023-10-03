Council Of Autism Service Providers Elects Dr. Rachel Taylor To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Rachel Taylor

The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) has elected Dr. Rachel Taylor to its board of directors . Dr. Taylor is founder and former CEO of the Center for Applied Behavior Analysis (CABA) and has over 25 years' experience as an autism service provider.Dr. Taylor previously served as co-director of research and development for the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) and chief clinical officer for Intercare Therapy, Inc. She also was the founding department chair for the Applied Behavior Analysis graduate programs at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology Los Angeles.The author of numerous peer-reviewed articles, Dr. Taylor's research was included in the seminal textbook Applied Behavior Analysis. In addition to her research, clinical, and academic positions, Dr. Taylor previously served on the Executive Council for the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI) and is a current member of the Scientific Council for the Organization for Autism Research."Dr. Taylor is an outstanding addition to CASP's board of directors," said Lorri Unumb, chief executive officer of CASP."Her illustrious career has included groundbreaking research and extensive clinical experience, providing well-rounded insights into evidence-based autism care. We couldn't be more excited to add her expertise to our board.""This is a great opportunity," said Taylor."As the founder of a CASP member organization, I've seen first-hand CASP's strong work supporting autism service providers and promoting evidence-based care. I'm really excited to bring my skills and experience to CASP's board to help this important trade association continue to grow."The Council of Autism Service Providers is a non-profit association of for-profit and not-for-profit agencies serving individuals with autism and other developmental disorders. CASP supports its members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for provider best practices in autism services. CASP member agencies employ more than 80,000 professionals providing services to children and adults with autism across the United States. More information is available casproviders.

