Beyond October, Beyond Pink: Saving Lives From Breast Cancer In Young Women Year-Round

BCYW Awareness Pink-Purple Ribbon logo honors the fight of the young women facing the disease and unique challenges, captures the experiences and determination to beat the disease, and empowers them with the knowledge to defect the disease.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Breast Cancer awareness, symbolized by the famous Pink Ribbon, has played a critical role globally in the fight against breast cancer, and its scope has broadened since its inception. However, breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women of all ages, with an alarming increase in young women (under 40)To raise awareness about this trend and curb its devastating effects, the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) is pleased to announce the publication of an article inviting the readers to think "Beyond October, Beyond Pink: A Year-Round Revelation for Women's Breast" in Journal of Women's Health , highlighting the importance of year-round education and support for women's breast health. The article introduces the Pink-Purple Ribbon to symbolize issues germane to breast cancer in young women.Breast cancer awareness, education, advanced research, and survivorship are vital components in the fight against breast cancer. The importance of self-breast care, prevention, early detection of suspect breast abnormalities, and advancing research for superior screening and treatment strategies cannot be overstated. Interestingly, all of these components of Women's breast health are rooted in timely awareness – one of three core values of the BCYW Foundation. The editorial benefitted from the experiences and thoughtfulness of the Foundation's recognized medical, scientific, and awareness advisors, breast cancer advocates, and breast cancer survivors. The contributors are affiliated with twenty-four medical institutions, universities, or non-governmental organizations in nine countries, i.e., the USA, Canada, Mexico, India, Portugal, Brazil, Japan, Cabo Verde, and Spain.The article outlines a brief history of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and its crucial impact on breast cancer advocacy, awareness, and mammography for early detection. It also brought birth to the iconic pink ribbon, symbolizing support for breast cancer patients and survivors. Breast Cancer Awareness Month, often called Pink October, has made significant strides in raising awareness, destigmatizing the disease, promoting early detection, empowering patients and survivors, generating funds for research, and translating it into a global movement.While Pink October has achieved commendable milestones, it has also faced some criticism for various reasons, including the pink-washing – generally referred to as associating the pink ribbon with commercial and marketing activities without substantial focus on many issues equally relevant to breast cancer, including insufficient focus on all available screening methods, the limited emphasis on prevention of breast cancer in healthy women, etc.The article focuses on one perceived overlooked aspect of the impact on younger women. The emphasis on mammograms – generally recommended for women over 40 years until early 2023 - has unintentionally perpetuated the misconception that breast cancer is a disease that primarily affects older women due to its vast focus on mammograms. This narrative overlooks that breast cancer can strike women as young as those in their twenties, and its incidence is rising. These women require targeted education and support to improve early detection and treatment outcomes.To address the unique challenges young women face with breast cancer, the BCYW Foundation introduced the BCYW Awareness Pink-Purple Ribbon logo . This ribbon represents the increasing incidence of breast cancer in young women and the age-specific hurdles they encounter. To fully encapsulate young women's experiences and unwavering resolve in their battle against breast cancer, the graceful silhouette of a woman soaring symbolizes her quest to reclaim her health and overall well-being. The pink-purple ribbon is a tribute to their resilience and a powerful tool for raising awareness about their unique needs.The Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation International team includes breast cancer doctors, scientists, advocates, BCYW survivors, non-governmental organizations, and global ambassadors from 14 countries and the US. The BCYW Foundation hopes you will join us in embracing the Pink and Pink-Purple Ribbons, championing awareness and advanced research, self-breast health, early detection, and prevention initiatives throughout the year. Together, we can make a lasting impact transcending the confines of October and making every day an opportunity for breast cancer awareness.The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and collaboration with local, national, and international corporate sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission.To get involved, learn more, or donate, please visit .About BCYW Foundation: The BCYW Foundation is a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization based in Colorado, USA. The BCYW Foundation is a coalition of compassionate volunteers with a shared purpose: to make a difference in the lives of young women affected by breast cancer. The BCYW Foundation is a unique, scientist-doctor-survivor-led team of pioneers in breast cancer treatment and research. The BCYW Foundation focuses exclusively on core issues related to breast cancer in young women so our daughters, granddaughters, and young women no longer die of breast cancer. 