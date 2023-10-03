New Genai Software Testing Capabilities Enhance Productivity To Ensure Testing Completeness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Parasoft's Latest Product Releases Enable Developers to Achieve Software Quality Excellence
Enterprises can elevate software quality and efficiency with the latest Parasoft releases. The integration of Generative AI (GenAI), comprehensive microservices code coverage, web accessibility testing, and service virtualization equip enterprises with the tools they need to ensure the reliability of their software more effectively. Parasoft will be showcasing the latest releases of its Continuous Quality Platform functional solutions at STARWEST on October 4-6, 2023.
MONROVIA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leading provider of automated software testing solutions, announces new advancements in its Continuous Quality Platform for functional solutions, which include Parasoft Virtualize, SOAtest, CTP, and DTP. The latest releases introduce capabilities including:
GenAI integration for API testing Comprehensive microservices code coverage Web accessibility testing Powerful learning mode for creating and updating virtual assets
Use Parasoft CTP to create diagrams of AUT microservice architectures and deploy coverage agents to collect and analyze code coverage and ensure thorough microservice testing.
These innovations are set to transform the landscape of software testing for enterprise application development and test teams.
Learn more about Parasoft's latest releases at STARWEST.
Visit Parasoft at booth #32 in person or virtually from October 4-5. Join the power panel discussion, "Winning AI Software Testing Strategies From Industry Leaders," on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. PDT. Attend Cox Automotive's session, "Drive Down Defects With Service Virtualization & Metrics That Matter," presented by Roya Montazeri, Senior Director for the Technical & QA teams, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 2:45 p.m. PDT.
Parasoft's new features address the challenges faced by enterprise application development and test teams and their management in ensuring the reliability of their software.
GenAI integration for API testing with Parasoft SOAtest
Automate advanced test case generation based on API definitions while ensuring relevance and accuracy. Seamlessly integrate Comprehensive code coverage and test impact analysis for
GenAI using OpenAI or Azure OpenAI models for efficient test scenario generation.
microservices testing with Parasoft CTP and DTP
Enhance visibility of application coverage across multiple distributed Ability to reuse existing
microservices addressing the challenge of end-to-end testing coverage. Use test impact analysis to identify which end-to-end tests should be executed to validate downstream
microservice changes in your AUT.
SOAtest web functional tests for web accessibility testing
Quickly and simply satisfy web accessibility requirements by reusing existing Learning mode for service
SOAtest web UI tests. Accelerate compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and integrate accessibility testing into your automation pipeline.
virtualization in Parasoft Virtualize
Easily create always-up-to-date virtual assets for running regression tests and overcome challenges stemming from live endpoint unavailability or instability. Dynamically learn runtime traffic for realistic service simulation-ideal for introducing service
virtualization to new teams.
"With the latest Parasoft Virtualize release, we're looking forward to using learning mode. This new feature will allow us to create service simulations faster, and they'll always be up to date," said a valued Parasoft customer of a leading global financial services company.
To learn more about the newest releases, register for an early access demo
and read the Cox Automotive case study.
About Parasoft
Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives - security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.
